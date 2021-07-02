Charles W. Womack, age 80, of Fair Play passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in his home. He was born May 7, 1941, in Bonne Terre to William J. and Dorothy Ruth McDaniel Womack. He graduated from Farmington High School, class of ’59. He worked most of his life as a brick layer in both residential and commercial construction.
He spent his off time loving the outdoors, fishing, hunting and especially skeet shooting. His proudest moment came when he took second in the U.S. Skeet Shooting Championship in 1981. He also won numerous Oregon State skeet shooting championships and was a member of the Oregon Skeet Shooting Association and served on the board of advisers, as well.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 55 years, Mina Rosina Womack; a daughter, Carrie Sue Rainwater; a grandson, Logan Rainwater; and one sister, Sandra Sue Heaps. He is survived by six children, Keith Womack and wife Hua of Michigan, Kelly Rice of Florida, Jeff Womack and wife Kelly of Missouri, Rick Womack and wife Cristi of Kansas, Chris Womack and Paul Womack and wife Darcy, all of Oregon; 19 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held at a later date with burial to take place at the Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Albany, Oregon. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.