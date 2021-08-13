Clarence Harlan Dickerson, age 57, of Walnut Grove passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield. He was born Aug. 2, 1964, in Springfield to Lee Edward and Virginia Sue Goodwin Dickerson, who preceded him in death.
He was united in marriage to Marsha Vaughn on April 19, 1983.
He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Willard Ward.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha Dickerson of the home; three children, Phillip Dickerson and wife Melody of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Tony Dickerson and wife Anna of North Chesterfield, Virginia, and Jessica Riggs of Missouri; eight grandchildren; three sisters, Milinda Denton and husband Jim of Las Vegas, Nevada, Shelly Dickerson of Springfield and Vicki Ortiz of Wisconsin; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Willard Ward. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the church, with burial to follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Aldrich. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.