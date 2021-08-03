Dale Eugene Rotramel, 66, of Bolivar passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. Dale was born on Aug. 11, 1954, in Wichita, Kansas, to Donal and Dortha Rotramel. Dale was a 1973 graduate of Bolivar High School.
After high school, Dale enlisted in the United States Army. He was a Military Police officer and continued his career in the Army Reserves. He was united in marriage to Susan Cox on Aug. 24, 1991.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; son George Wayne; his sister Donna Lee Baker; and half-siblings, George and Carol. He is survived by wife Susan; his daughters, Teresa, Jennifer and Crystal; his sons Alex, Jeremy and A.J.; 19 grandchildren; two brothers, David and Dee; his sister Dora; half-sisters Paula, Thelma and Verna; half-brothers Steve and Ronnie; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.