David Gibson, age 75, beloved husband, father, brother, son, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his residence in Bolivar. He was the husband of Ann Gibson, and they had just celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary.
David was born on Feb. 4, 1946, in Santa Ana, California, to Joseph F. and Mary Katherine Tuck Gibson. He grew up in northern California and was a proud member of the El Dorado High School class of 1963 and always looked forward to their class reunions.
He was the administrator of the “You knew you grew up in Placerville” website and had a great many friends whom he enjoyed talking to and sharing memories with every day online.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and proudly served in Vietnam as a heavy machine operator with the 87th Engineers, earning the rank of Specialist (E-5). He always enjoyed the reunions with his buddies.
He worked as a machinist at Detroit Tool and Die in Lebanon for 34 years before retiring.
He was a car buff from a very early age, building his first car at age 19. He collected several cars in his lifetime and loved going to car shows. His wedding with Ann at a car show, complete with poodle skirts, was one of his favorite stories to share with people.
David was one of those warm and friendly guys who never met a stranger. He would strike up a conversation with anyone and constantly made new friends. His wide array of interests drew people to him and made him such a pleasure to be around. His enjoyment in life was huge, and he loved to travel and believed in getting the most possible out of each new adventure.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Katherine, his grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ann; his brother, Charles Gibson of Lake Tahoe, California, and sister Barbara Honey of Boise, Idaho; children including sons John (Cheryl) Gibson of Reeds Spring, Joseph Gibson of Houston, Texas, and Jeffrey Gibson of Pennsylvania; daughters Melissa (Scott) Simmons of Pittsburg and Christina (Paul) Woods of Rolla; grandson Curtis (Courtney) Gibson of Springfield and granddaughters Robin Brantley of Springfield, Santanna and Allison Simmons of Pittsburg and Sarah and Rachel Woods of Rolla.
Spending time hanging out with his kids and grandkids was always at the top of his list of favorite ways to spend time.
A celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Sertoma Event Center, 1645 Republic Road Suite B2, Springfield. Please come join the family to celebrate his life.