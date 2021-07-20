David Howard Wieland was born Nov. 25, 1941, to Howard R. Wieland and Blanche I. Brown Wieland in Springfield. He was their first-born child, later joined by his brother, Kenneth, and his sister, Linda.
Growing up, his family farmed near Elwood, and he attended a one-room school house there until fourth grade. The family then moved to the Republic area, where they again farmed. His love for farm living and his development of a strong work ethic began in those years.
Dave’s junior high years were spent in Springfield, where he attended Reed Junior High. During this time, he helped his dad on his milk route. His family moved to Bolivar, where he attended 10th, 11th and 12th grades at Bolivar High School, graduating in 1959. While in high school, Dave was an assistant on a local bread route every morning before school. He was a groovy BHS drummer for the Stardusters and B-Bops.
After high school graduation, Dave attended then-Drury College, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and economics in 1963. He paid his way through college by delivering Holsum Bread in the Springfield area.
About this time, the Vietnam Conflict was getting into full swing, and Dave enlisted in the United States Air Force in the fall of 1963. He was inducted in January 1964 and completed Officer Candidate School at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. As a navigator bombardier on a B-52 Stratofortress bomber, he served three six-month temporary TDY duties in 1967, 1968 and 1969. He successfully completed 153 missions, including combat missions in southeast Asia during his tours of duty. Dave was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force in September 1969.
During Dave’s time at Drury, he met the love of his life, Toni Hickman. They were married on June 19, 1964, at James Connally Air Force Base in Waco, Texas. They had three children — Julie, Margie and Matthew.
After his military service, Dave was a banker for Security Pacific Bank in Riverside, California, where he made construction loans. He then went to work as the land acquisition officer for one of his clients, Lewis Homes, a construction and development company that built subdivisions and apartment complexes. In 1972, as the company expanded, the family moved north to Davis, California, where Dave worked until 1984. He then was hired to lead the construction and development of a 7,000-acre development known as Stanford Ranch outside Sacramento, California.
While living in California, Dave’s favorite adventures with his family included backpacking in the Sierras and trips to the mountains or beaches for long weekends with family and friends. He and Toni also enjoyed camping trips up the California coast.
Dave and Toni returned to Missouri in 1993 to care for parents, aunts, uncles and others in need. They bought a farm north of Seymour, where they rented their pastures to their Amish neighbors. Dave enjoyed his Amish family and was their driver whenever able. He loved living on Lick Skillet Farm and being involved with his church family at Seymour United Methodist Church and the Seymour community. Dave was a wordsmith and often had a nickname for anything and anyone.
In Missouri, Dave was at his best as grandpa to Maggie, Tommy, Katie, Emily and Joe. On April 3 of this year, he and Toni were thrilled to become great-grandparents to Hunter Thomas Moore.
Dave returned to the Lord on Monday, July 12. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Blanche Wieland; infant sister, Patricia Ann; father and mother-in-law, Guy and Bellina Hickman; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dave is survived by his wife of 57 years, Toni; daughters Julie (Ken) Bolls and Margie (Joel) Stewart; son Matthew (fiancee Shirleen) and former daughter-in-law Nicole, mother of grandson Joe; grandchildren Maggie Moore (Sam), Tom Bolls, Katie Bolls, Emily Bolls, Joe Wieland; great-grandson Hunter Moore; brother Kenny (Beverly) Wieland and nieces Lynn (Randy) Carter and Kathy (Roger) Lashua, Janetta (Bill) Lower and Jo Ann (Adam) Scott; sister Linda (Dan) Bunch and niece Annie (John) Thomas and nephew Jesse (Lindsey) Ankrom.
Services were Thursday, July 15, at Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Seymour. Graveside services with full military honors were Friday, July 16, with burial at Maple Park Cemetery, Springfield. The Rev. Wally Jones, pastor of the Seymour United Methodist Church, officiated with music provided by family friend Laura Riemenschneider, great-nieces Ellie and Josie Thomas accompanied by Julie Johnson and son Matt Wieland. Dave’s words were read by grandson Tom Bolls; remembrances shared by friend and neighbor, Jeff Rowe and the eulogy was given by his sister, Linda Bunch.
Pallbearers were Matt Wieland, Ken Bolls, Joel Stewart, Dan Bunch, Tom Bolls and Sam Moore. Honorary pallbearers were Kenny Wieland, Jesse Ankrom, John Thomas, Tom Selvidge and Steve Selph.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Seymour United Methodist Church.