Mr. David L. Gallivan, 98, of Halfway, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in his home.
He was born in California on March 9, 1921, to Jerry Dennis and Dorothy (Craig) Gallivan.
He was united in marriage Dec. 25, 1941, to Audrey Ruth Voris, and to this union three children were born.
David is a U.S. Army Air Force WWII veteran. He is a charter member of the Halfway Lions Club, a member of the Mid-American Dairyman, and served as a Halfway school board member.
He was saved at Schofield Missionary Baptist Church and served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He also served as Polk County Missionary Association clerk.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 76 years, Audrey Ruth Gallivan; a brother, Jerry F. Gallivan; and a sister, Norma Jean Robinson.
He is survived by his children, Jerry Gallivan and wife Jeanette, Robert Gallivan, and Nancy Vest and husband Junior; eight grandchildren, Janelle Gallivan, Jimmy Gallivan (Aimee), Jay Gallivan (Jamie), Steven Gallivan (Sara), Russell Gallivan (Ami), Melody Siebeneck (John), Clint Vest, Kyla Parsons (Travis); 14 great-grandchildren, Madison, Brody, Caleb, Ryan, Grayson, Sloan, Sammi, Shane, Sterling, Ginny Ruth, Ashton, Braydon, Abby and Sydney; a sister in-law, Neta Gallivan; two brothers in-law, Lendell Voris and wife Pat, and Buster Voris and wife Barbara; brother in-law, David Dunseth; sister in-law, Eva Voris; as well as beloved nieces, nephews and their families.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Pitts Chapel with Bro. Jerry Grant officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Schofield Cemetery, Halfway. Visitation will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Schofield Missionary Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.