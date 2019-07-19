Brenda Dahlquist
Weaubleau
Born: Nov. 30, 1969
Died: July 16, 2019
Service: Friday, July 19, at Durnell Chapel Cemetery, Flemington
Directed by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
M. Eldorene Stewart
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 16, 1922
Died: July 14, 2019
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with graveside service at 12:30 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar
Directed by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home
Gary H. Wilson
Dunnegan
Born: May 14, 1942
Died: July 17, 2019
Visitation: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville
Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the funeral home
Directed by Butler Funeral Home, Humansville