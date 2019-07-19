Brenda Dahlquist

Weaubleau

Born: Nov. 30, 1969

Died: July 16, 2019

Service: Friday, July 19, at Durnell Chapel Cemetery, Flemington

Directed by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

M. Eldorene Stewart

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 16, 1922

Died: July 14, 2019

Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with graveside service at 12:30 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar

Directed by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home

Gary H. Wilson

Dunnegan

Born: May 14, 1942

Died: July 17, 2019

Visitation: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville

Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the funeral home

Directed by Butler Funeral Home, Humansville