Lester Baker

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 23, 1966

Died: June 24, 2021

Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Bolivar High School Auditorium

Services: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the high school

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Freda Campbell

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 20, 1930

Died: June 23, 2021

Services: Friday, June 25, at Greenwood Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Andy Glendenning

Bolivar

Born: June 2, 1983

Died: June 12, 2021

Services: Saturday, June 19, at Wellspring Baptist Fellowship

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Peggy L. Gumucio

Utah

Born: May 30, 1932

Died: June 17, 2021

Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Humansville Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Miranda J. Keith

Fulton

Born: June 25, 1982

Died: June 20, 2021

Services: at a later date at Payne Cemetery

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services

 

Mary L. Presson

Bolivar

Born: May 24, 1927

Died: June 23, 2021

Services: at a later date

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

William “Bucky” Redburn

Bolivar

Born: April 28, 1959

Died: June 20, 2021

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Mt. Gilead Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Paul H. Spiegel

Springfield

Born: June 7, 1939

Died: June 23, 2021

Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, at New Life Baptist Church, Willard

Services: 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, at the church

Arranged by Greenlawn North Funeral Home

 