Lester Baker
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 23, 1966
Died: June 24, 2021
Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Bolivar High School Auditorium
Services: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the high school
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Freda Campbell
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 20, 1930
Died: June 23, 2021
Services: Friday, June 25, at Greenwood Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Andy Glendenning
Bolivar
Born: June 2, 1983
Died: June 12, 2021
Services: Saturday, June 19, at Wellspring Baptist Fellowship
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Peggy L. Gumucio
Utah
Born: May 30, 1932
Died: June 17, 2021
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Humansville Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Miranda J. Keith
Fulton
Born: June 25, 1982
Died: June 20, 2021
Services: at a later date at Payne Cemetery
Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services
Mary L. Presson
Bolivar
Born: May 24, 1927
Died: June 23, 2021
Services: at a later date
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
William “Bucky” Redburn
Bolivar
Born: April 28, 1959
Died: June 20, 2021
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Mt. Gilead Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Paul H. Spiegel
Springfield
Born: June 7, 1939
Died: June 23, 2021
Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday, June 28, at New Life Baptist Church, Willard
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, at the church
Arranged by Greenlawn North Funeral Home