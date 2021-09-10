 

Donna S. Coffey Ahart

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 3, 1941

Died: Sept. 7, 2021

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Enon Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Russell Ball

Humansville

Born: Nov. 21, 1982

Died: Sept. 8, 2021

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville

Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at First Baptist Church, Humansville

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Donald Belluci

Fair Play

Born: April 22, 1929

Died: Sept. 7, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Johnnie L. Daily

Wheatland

Born: May 23, 1939

Died: Sept. 9, 2021

Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Big Niangua Cemetery, Roach

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Robert Fennessey

Born: Sept. 3, 1939 

Died: Sept. 8, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Gerald Gilbreath

Aldrich

Born: April 28, 1933

Died: Sept. 7, 2021

Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North

Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens

Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

 

Marvin “Lon” L. Graves

Morrisville

Born: March 4, 1943

Died: Sept. 8, 2021

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Debra D. Keith

Bolivar

Born: July 16, 1960

Died: Sept. 4, 2021

Services: 3-6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, at Dunnegan Park Pavillion #1

 

Lloyd Reynolds

Born: Jan. 20, 1948

Died: Sept. 9, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Carol J. Wollard

Wyoming

Born: May 15, 1955

Died: Aug. 25, 2021

Services: noon Friday, Sept. 24, at Dunnegan Cemetery, 1:30-4 p.m. Silo Ridge Golf Club