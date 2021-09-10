Donna S. Coffey Ahart
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 3, 1941
Died: Sept. 7, 2021
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Enon Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Russell Ball
Humansville
Born: Nov. 21, 1982
Died: Sept. 8, 2021
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at First Baptist Church, Humansville
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Donald Belluci
Fair Play
Born: April 22, 1929
Died: Sept. 7, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Johnnie L. Daily
Wheatland
Born: May 23, 1939
Died: Sept. 9, 2021
Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Big Niangua Cemetery, Roach
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Robert Fennessey
Born: Sept. 3, 1939
Died: Sept. 8, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Gerald Gilbreath
Aldrich
Born: April 28, 1933
Died: Sept. 7, 2021
Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Marvin “Lon” L. Graves
Morrisville
Born: March 4, 1943
Died: Sept. 8, 2021
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Debra D. Keith
Bolivar
Born: July 16, 1960
Died: Sept. 4, 2021
Services: 3-6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, at Dunnegan Park Pavillion #1
Lloyd Reynolds
Born: Jan. 20, 1948
Died: Sept. 9, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Carol J. Wollard
Wyoming
Born: May 15, 1955
Died: Aug. 25, 2021
Services: noon Friday, Sept. 24, at Dunnegan Cemetery, 1:30-4 p.m. Silo Ridge Golf Club