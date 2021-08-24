Betty N. Berg

Hermitage

Born: Nov. 13, 1930

Died: Aug. 20, 2021

Services: Friday, Aug. 20, at Dooly Bend Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Dr. Gary DeBauche

Born: Jan. 16, 1946

Died: July 7, 2021

Services: 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Countryside Assembly

 

Christena Deason

Bolivar

Born: April 23, 1925

Died: Aug. 22, 2021

Services: at a later date

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Thressa E. Kee

Born: Jan. 28, 1962 

Died: Aug. 19, 2021

Services: at a later date

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Kenneth E. Ramsey

Born: April 7, 1930 

Died: Aug. 23, 2021

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

John W. Taylor

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 16, 1954

Died: Aug. 20, 2021

Services: at a later date

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 