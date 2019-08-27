Kenneth L. Geiser

Born: Feb. 4, 1939

Died: Aug. 22, 2019

Directed by Pitts Chapel

 

Robert “Bob” Lawrence

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 12, 1931

Died: Aug. 24, 2019

Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Morrisville

Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the church

Directed by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Wilma F. Stark

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 13, 1935

Died: Aug. 21, 2019

Service: at a later date

Directed by Butler Funeral Home

 

Stephen Trobisch

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 25, 1960

Died: Aug. 23, 2019