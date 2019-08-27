Kenneth L. Geiser
Born: Feb. 4, 1939
Died: Aug. 22, 2019
Directed by Pitts Chapel
Robert “Bob” Lawrence
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 12, 1931
Died: Aug. 24, 2019
Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Morrisville
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the church
Directed by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Wilma F. Stark
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 13, 1935
Died: Aug. 21, 2019
Service: at a later date
Directed by Butler Funeral Home
Stephen Trobisch
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 25, 1960
Died: Aug. 23, 2019