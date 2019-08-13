Dennis M. Barnes

Born: July 3, 1965

Died: Aug. 12, 2019

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Pitts Chapel

Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the funeral home

Directed by Pitts Chapel

 

Betty Jo Dickerson

Born: May 15, 1930

Died: Aug. 10, 2019

Service: Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Greenwood Cemetery

Directed by Pitts Chapel

 

Virginia Erven

Goodson

Born: Jan. 11, 1923

Died: Aug. 9, 2019

Service: Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Butler Funeral Home

Directed by Butler Funeral Home

 

Theta F. Gillett

Wheatland

Born: June 17, 1935

Died: Aug. 7, 2019

Service: Sunday, Aug. 11, at Galmey Community Bible Church

Directed by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Marie Jenkins

Jefferson City

Born: Aug. 9, 1930

Died: Aug. 13, 2019

Service: pending

Directed by Butler Funeral Home

 

Nancy J. Kessinger

Springfield

Born: June 19, 1928

Died: Aug. 4, 2019

Service: Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Hermitage, with burial at a later date in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Virden, Illinois

Directed by Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home