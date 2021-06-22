Doris M. Andrews
Halfway
Born: April 23, 1929
Died: June 18, 2021
Services: Tuesday, June 22, at Schofield Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Rhea M. Chapman
Bolivar
Born: Feb. 9, 1937
Died: June 18, 2021
Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Natalee J. Egleston
Pittsburg
Born: June 15, 1954
Died: June 12, 2021
Services: at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Peggy Gumucio
Born: May 30, 1932
Died: June 17, 2021
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Humansville Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Adelia M. Strange
Collins
Born: June 3, 1928
Died: June 19, 2021
Services: Tuesday, June 22, at Robinson Cemetery, Collins
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Robbin L. Webb
Bolivar
Born: July 16, 1962
Died: June 15, 2021
Services: Monday, June 21, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel