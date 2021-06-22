Doris M. Andrews

Halfway

Born: April 23, 1929

Died: June 18, 2021

Services: Tuesday, June 22, at Schofield Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Rhea M. Chapman

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 9, 1937

Died: June 18, 2021

Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Pitts Chapel

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Natalee J. Egleston

Pittsburg

Born: June 15, 1954

Died: June 12, 2021

Services: at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Peggy Gumucio

Born: May 30, 1932

Died: June 17, 2021

Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Humansville Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Adelia M. Strange

Collins

Born: June 3, 1928

Died: June 19, 2021

Services: Tuesday, June 22, at Robinson Cemetery, Collins

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Robbin L. Webb

Bolivar

Born: July 16, 1962

Died: June 15, 2021

Services: Monday, June 21, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel 

 