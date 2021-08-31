 

Sandra L. Coleman

Flemington

Born: Oct. 21, 1945

Died: Aug. 27, 2021

Visitation: 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Patsy A. Crawford

Hermitage

Born: Aug. 22, 1940

Died: Aug. 29, 2021

Services: at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

George J. Fowler

Lowry City

Born: Jan. 3, 1926

Died: Aug. 31, 2021

Services: Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Antioch Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Shirley E. Laird

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 9, 1941

Died: Aug. 26, 2021

Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Greenwood Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Robert E. Mathews

Wheatland

Born: Feb. 21, 1930

Died: Aug. 26, 2021

Services: Monday, Aug. 30, at Fairview-Butcher Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Lavonne L. "Bonnie" Thomas Smith

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 7, 1937

Died: Aug. 28, 2021

Services: Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home