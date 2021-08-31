Sandra L. Coleman
Flemington
Born: Oct. 21, 1945
Died: Aug. 27, 2021
Visitation: 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at the chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Patsy A. Crawford
Hermitage
Born: Aug. 22, 1940
Died: Aug. 29, 2021
Services: at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
George J. Fowler
Lowry City
Born: Jan. 3, 1926
Died: Aug. 31, 2021
Services: Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Antioch Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Shirley E. Laird
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 9, 1941
Died: Aug. 26, 2021
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Greenwood Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Robert E. Mathews
Wheatland
Born: Feb. 21, 1930
Died: Aug. 26, 2021
Services: Monday, Aug. 30, at Fairview-Butcher Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Lavonne L. "Bonnie" Thomas Smith
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 7, 1937
Died: Aug. 28, 2021
Services: Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home