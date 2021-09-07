Tonya Bearden

Born: July 12, 1967

Died: Sept. 6, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Herbert "Herb" E. Buckner

Weaubleau

Born: May 24, 1929

Died: Sept. 1, 2021

Services: Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Robinson Cemetery, Collins

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Darryl W. Butler

Pittsburg

Born: May 1, 1963

Died: Aug. 31, 2021

Services: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Charles Hobbs

Born: March 3, 1945 

Died: Sept. 4, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Richard H. Jarman

Born: July 15, 1958

Died: Aug. 29, 2021

Services: private

 

Geraldine “Gerry” L. Lober

Raymore

Born: Sept. 30, 1921 

Died: Aug. 18, 2021

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Greenwood Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Kenneth A. Nims

Born: Feb. 20, 1951

Died: Sept. 2, 2021

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery

Arranged by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home

 

Donald Eugene Pinkley

Buffalo

Born: April 26, 1936

Died: Aug. 31, 2021

Services: Saturday, Sept. 4, at Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home

Arranged by Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home

 

Shirley M. Schneider

Cross Timbers

Born: June 8, 1925

Died: Sept. 1, 2021

Services: none planned at this time

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Florence G. Pool Wilson

Born: Oct. 4, 1922

Died: Aug. 31, 2021

Services: Friday, Sept. 3, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Linda L. Yarbrough

Hermitage

Born: Nov. 23, 1948

Died: Sept. 3, 2021

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Vicki J. York

Montana

Born: Aug. 7, 1950

Died: Sept. 4, 2021

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Stockton Church of Christ