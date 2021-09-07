Tonya Bearden
Born: July 12, 1967
Died: Sept. 6, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Herbert "Herb" E. Buckner
Weaubleau
Born: May 24, 1929
Died: Sept. 1, 2021
Services: Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Robinson Cemetery, Collins
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Darryl W. Butler
Pittsburg
Born: May 1, 1963
Died: Aug. 31, 2021
Services: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Charles Hobbs
Born: March 3, 1945
Died: Sept. 4, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Richard H. Jarman
Born: July 15, 1958
Died: Aug. 29, 2021
Services: private
Geraldine “Gerry” L. Lober
Raymore
Born: Sept. 30, 1921
Died: Aug. 18, 2021
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Greenwood Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Kenneth A. Nims
Born: Feb. 20, 1951
Died: Sept. 2, 2021
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Arranged by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home
Donald Eugene Pinkley
Buffalo
Born: April 26, 1936
Died: Aug. 31, 2021
Services: Saturday, Sept. 4, at Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home
Arranged by Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home
Shirley M. Schneider
Cross Timbers
Born: June 8, 1925
Died: Sept. 1, 2021
Services: none planned at this time
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Florence G. Pool Wilson
Born: Oct. 4, 1922
Died: Aug. 31, 2021
Services: Friday, Sept. 3, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Linda L. Yarbrough
Hermitage
Born: Nov. 23, 1948
Died: Sept. 3, 2021
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Vicki J. York
Montana
Born: Aug. 7, 1950
Died: Sept. 4, 2021
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Stockton Church of Christ