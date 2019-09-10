Harriet J. Gedstad

Bolivar

Born: June 18, 1930

Died: Sept. 5, 2019

Service: private family memorial at later date

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Michelle L. Johnson

Wheatland

Born: Feb. 14, 1971

Died: Sept. 8, 2019

Service: at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Lowell Noblitt

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 13, 1933

Died: Sept. 9, 2019

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Pitts Chapel

Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Jessica D. L. Piper

Born: July 4, 1979

Died: Sept. 5, 2019

Service: none planned

 

Bill G. Rotramel

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 4, 1929

Died: Sept. 3, 2019

Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Aldrich

Arranged by Pitts Chapel 