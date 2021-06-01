Matthew D. Burns
Urbana
Born: June 16, 1961
Died: May 18, 2021
Services: at a later date
Arranged by Cullen Funeral Home
Donald L. Davis
Wheatland
Born: June 1, 1939
Died: May 29, 2021
Services: at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Larry S. Lilly
Flemington
Born: Jan. 11, 1940
Died: May 30, 2021
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Plum Grove Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Norma Robertson
Born: June 15, 1933
Died: May 30, 2021
Visitation: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at Resurrection Cemetery
Arranged by Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
Larry G. Sanner
Born: April 1, 1957
Died: May 30, 2021
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Schofield Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Edward Zachary
Collins
Born: Dec. 30, 1966
Died: May 27, 2021
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home