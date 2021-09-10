Debra Diane Keith, 61, of Bolivar passed away in her home on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 43 years, Mark Keith, daughters Jody Warwick and Lori Diehl, sons-in-law Christopher Warwick and Thomas Diehl, grandchildren Christian, Zachary, Lydia and Julia Warwick, Hannah, Emma, Harper and Ian Diehl, sister Cindy Drake and brothers Randy Baldwin and Dave Baldwin, and sister-in-law Beege Baldwin. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Kathy and Harland Baldwin.
Debbie was surrounded by her family when she left this world. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
A come and go memorial gathering will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Dunnegan Park, Pavilion 1, in Bolivar.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Polk County Humane Society.