Dennis Marion Barnes was born July 3, 1965, to Judy and Dennis Barnes in St. Joseph.
He lived in Buffalo for a few years before moving to Bolivar as a freshman in high school. He graduated from Bolivar High School with the class of 1983.
Dennis played baseball all four years of high school, and went on to play two more years at Sedalia Community College in Sedalia.
In 1986, Dennis began work for Simpson & Son Construction in Bolivar.
Dennis was saved on Monday, Nov. 28, 1988, at Goodson Missionary Baptist Church.
Brother Doyle Mayfield was holding the meeting, and Brother Donald Bybee was the pastor.
Dennis joined Goodson Church the night he was saved. He was baptized on Dec. 11, 1988, with a little ice on the edge of the river. He is still a member of Goodson today.
Dennis Barnes and Susan Pitts were united in marriage on April 8, 1989. To this union, two boys were born, Brandon Earl Barnes and Michael David Barnes.
In 1990, Dennis was hired on at Southwest Electric Cooperative in Bolivar, where he worked his way up to a journeyman lineman. He was a loyal employee for 29 years.
Dennis was a man of few words, but he enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball and sharing those passions with his boys.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by wife, Susan; two sons, Brandon and Michael; his grandmother, Helen Atkins of St. Joseph; and many friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Pitts Chapel. A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Goodson Cemetery in Goodson.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.