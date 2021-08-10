Diana Regina Van Skyke, 55, of Louisburg passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. She was born on Dec. 18, 1965, in San Jose, Costa Rica, to Dale and Regina Cavallin. Diana married Rick Van Skyke on June 6, 1982, in San Diego, California, and to this union two children were born, Richard and Amber.
As an energetic butterfly, she was always kind, giving and compassionate toward animals and people alike. Rick and Diana worked hard and built their home and legacy together on a farm in Louisburg.
Diana was preceded in death by her grandson, Edward Keith Wright, and her niece, Sapphire Jones. She is survived by her parents, Dale and Regina; her husband, Rick; her children, Richard and Amber; her grandchildren, Lilly, Evelyn, Sophia, Vincent, Vivian and Lily; her siblings, Mary Ann and Edward, and other family and friends.
She will be deeply missed by all who love her.
“For my beautiful wife, I will forever love you and miss you my sweet punkin. May God watch over and take care of your soul until we meet again, I love you.”