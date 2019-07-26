Sept. 9, 1937-July 23, 2019
Dixie Lee Britton, 81, of Buffalo passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Dixie was a devout Christian and loved her family and friends dearly.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, Livey and Irene Cates; two brothers, Livey Gene Cates Jr., Frances James Cates and one infant brother; one sister, Betty June Galbraith; one son, Loyd Livey Britton.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Haskell; two sons, Haskell “Hack” Britton Jr. and Kurt Britton; one daughter, Shantra Tucker; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; cousin Jenny Gritzo and a host of other family and friends.
The graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in Rock Prairie Cemetery.
Friends and family may pay their respects from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at Greenlawn Funeral Home North.