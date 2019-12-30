Donald Duncan Mitchell was born Nov. 16, 1930, to A. G. “Rome” Mitchell and Ethel Duncan Mitchell. He died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at 89 years.
Until a few months ago, he had lived his entire life on the farm homesteaded by his great-grandfather near Aldrich. Donald was a lifelong farmer.
For 19 years, he supplemented the farm income by driving for Dealers Transport in Liberty. He received several recognitions for millions of miles driven without accident. One year, he received a 20 gauge Remington shot gun as a safety award.
Donald was compassionate and generously served his community. He served on the MFA Board, the University Extension Center Council, the Polk County Republican Committee, the Marion C. Early School Board, the Morrisville Volunteer Fire Department and as long as he was able, donated blood to the American Red Cross. He served 45 years on the Morrisville Lions Club.
In 1961, he was baptized and joined Aldrich United Methodist Church and served faithfully in many capacities. Donald loved the church and loved the people with whom he served.
He was united in marriage to Wilma Jean Moore in a double wedding ceremony with the late Roy Cornell and Marjorie Cornell on Jan. 15, 1949, at the home of the late Don Foster. They celebrated 70 years together. Wilma survives him.
To this union five children were born, Jeanne (Rick) Thompson, Carthage; Donald Wayne (Pam McGill) Mitchell, Aldrich; Linda (David) Punch, Joplin; Steven (Donna) Mitchell, Bolivar; and Kathy Shipley, Willard. He is survived by 19 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Susan Cleora Rowan of Liberty, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers John and Norwood and his sisters Margret, Louise and Martha.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Pitts Chapel in Bolivar. Funeral service will be officiated by his grandson Kevin Punch at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the funeral home, with interment at Mitchell Campground Cemetery.