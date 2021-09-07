Donald Eugene Pinkley, son of the late Orville and Dessie Pinkley, was born on April 26, 1936. He went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield. He was 85 years, four months, and five days of age.
Don lived his entire life around the Buffalo area, graduating from Buffalo High School in 1954. He was saved on Nov. 10, 1947, at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church and was baptized on Nov. 16, 1947, into Mt. Pleasant Church, where he remained a faithful member until his death. He diligently read his Bible daily and loved his church family deeply.
Don was united in marriage to Barbara Rae Standley on April 12, 1959, by the elder Hersheline Pinkley. To this union three sons were born, Mark, Kent and Brent.
He worked in a foundry in Springfield for 20 years as a pattern maker and foreman. He owned and operated Buffalo Pump Service with his three sons for over 30 years. He loved spending time with his family and in particular doing “honey-do” work for his “barbie doll”.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Dessie Pinkley; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray and Stella Spencer Standley; and brother-in-law Tom Eaton and sister-in-law Joyce Stumme. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Pinkley; three sons, Mark Pinkley, Brent Pinkley of the home, and Kent Pinkley and wife Judy of Elkland; seven grandchildren, Ryan Pinkley, Kyle Pinkley, Katie Stanley and husband Klayton, Conner Pinkley, McKenzie Pinkley, Clayton Pinkley and Collin Pinkley; three great-grandchildren, Nolan Pinkley, Tanner Pinkley and Bailynne Stanley; three sisters, Wanda and husband Bill Brown of Raytown, Shara Eaton of Kansas City and Charlene and husband R.C. Jones of Raytown; a sister-in-law, Shirley Standley of Bolivar; and a brother-in-law, Clifford Stumme of Phoenix, Arizona. He also leaves a host of church family, nieces, nephews and friends who will greatly miss him.
Funeral services were on Saturday, Sept. 4, in the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Skinner and Bro. Dusty Armstrong officiating. Escorts were Kyle Pinkley, Klayton Stanley, Conner Pinkley, Clayton Pinkley, Collin Pinkley and McKenzie Pinkley. Honorary escorts were Ryan Pinkley, Nolan Pinkley, Tanner Pinkley, Katie Stanley and Bailynne Stanley. Interment will be in the Macedonia Cemetery under the care and direction of the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home of Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Macedonia Cemetery Fund.