Donald Wilson Girard, 80, of Bolivar passed through Heaven’s gates on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. He was married to his wife, Kathy Girard, for the last 20 years. They lived eight years in Fort Worth, Texas, before moving to Missouri. Donald was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 13, 1940, the firstborn of Henry Leeman Girard and Bobbie Keeling Girard.
Donald graduated from Paschal High School, and with his best friend, enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 19. He served in the U.S. Army and Reserves for 28 years. His passion in the service was being a paratrooper. He was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. On one jump, he landed in a beet field, when he got up he saw red juice all over his body and thought he was bleeding to death. But God protected him all those years, and he never got any broken bones.
Donald owned several businesses and worked in the insurance field throughout his life. His uncle taught him the plumbing business, so Donald opened a commercial plumbing business in San Marcos, Texas. After the military, he retired to Fort Worth, Texas, and started a remodeling business. He and Kathy flipped three houses before moving to Missouri.
Donald grew up in the church and after retirement was very active at Capstone Church of Benbrook, Texas. He was a home group leader and served on the evangelism team. He was an excellent speaker, but his passion was Christian missions.
He took many mission trips with his church to Mexico, where he did plumbing for local pastors. He had energy that seemed to never stop. He and Kathy went to Panama numerous times evangelizing and doing community outreach in the rural areas of Panama. His last trip there was curtailed by weather in Florida, but he had mailed his two-day teaching on the Holy Spirit to the translator. The conference was held without a hitch for rural pastors, who greatly appreciated the opportunity to learn.
His next country to enter was India. Donald and Kathy befriended a young Indian man and American wife, whose dream was to open an orphanage and school in India. Donald researched the legal steps to accomplish that in India and a board and bylaws in America. Today, that ministry cares for 35 children and employs numerous widows and their children. Ground has been broken to build a school. Donald made three trips to India and would still be going. He loved to travel.
Since moving to Missouri, Donald was an active member of Harvest Assembly of Fair Play. He served as home group facilitator and men’s Sunday school teacher. He was a competent speaker, given any situation. But his biggest asset, demonstrated in recent years, was his sweet spirit, always smiling and loving others.
Donald is survived by his wife, Kathy Girard; his son, Bryan Girard (Judy) of California, and his son, Paul Girard (Carrie) and grandsons Eric and Richard of Colorado; his daughter, Amie Guthrie (David) and grandsons Ethan and Aidan of Texas; sisters Sandra Berry (David) of Texas and Cathy Courtney (Robert) of Texas; great-niece Amanda Aleksandrowicz of Texas and great-nephew Jonathan Aleksandrowicz of France.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Harvest Assembly Church, 329 Hwy. 32, Fair Play. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Impact India Ministries, PO Box 123187, Fort Worth, Texas 76121.