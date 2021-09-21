Donna Kay Hensley, 82, of Mexico passed away at 12:20 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Pin Oaks Living Center.
Donna was born on Dec. 1, 1938, in Brunswick, the daughter of James Edgar and Freida Mae Weicker Crockett. On Jan. 29, 1956, in Bolivar, she married Harry Evert Hensley. He passed away on Jan. 29, 2014.
Survivors include one son, David Anthony (Donita) Hensley of Jefferson City; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Dixie Rose (Everett) Bradshaw of Mexico; and a niece and nephew. In addition to her husband, Harry, Donna was preceded in death by one son, James Barclay Hensley.
Graveside services were at Salem Cemetery in Cliquot.
Memorial donations may be made to the Salem Cemetery. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico MO 65265.
Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico handled the arrangements.