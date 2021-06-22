Doris Maydean Andrews died at home in Halfway on Friday, June 18, 2021. Maydean was born in Halfway to Charlie and Josie Viles on April 23, 1929.
She married Ben Andrews, also of Halfway, on July 31, 1948. Before having children, Maydean embarked on an adventurous year living near the beach in Panama while Ben served in the Korean War. Upon returning home, Maydean and Ben began their family and built the farm. A dedicated and hardworking woman, Maydean milked cows twice a day for 40 years, before she and Ben transitioned to farming beef cattle.
All the while, Maydean provided lovingly for her family and made sure to bake two pies every other day for the household of six. Famous for her angel food cake with fluffy frosting, chocolate crackle cookies and Million Dollar pickles, Maydean enjoyed cooking for the people she loved.
Maydean was always happy to help her community and Schofield Baptist Church family. She will be remembered as a funny, sweet and loving woman.
Maydean was preceded in death by her husband, Ben, two years ago. At that time, her grandchildren, Andria and Alex Hewett moved in with Maydean to provide companionship and care. Andria counts herself as the lucky one during this time.
Maydean leaves behind a large family, her four children, Elaine Willingham, Blaine Andrews (Robyn), Jane Mueller (Scott) and Malaine Tyler (Steve); her sister Maxine Sampson; her sisters-in-law, Dixie Haddock and May Viles; her grandchildren Jessica, Amanda, Anna, Andria and Alex, Shelby, Lauran, Brandon, Austin and Olivia; great-grandchildren Peyton, Bentley, Sawyer, Owen, Teagan, Baylor, Penelope, Cole and one on the way, Jack.
Maydean was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; parents Charlie and Josie Viles; siblings Freeman Viles, Ray Viles, Hazel McKinney; and grandson Adam.
The family would like to send a special thank you to CMH Hospice staff, particularly Chantel and Sadie. Foregoing indoor services due to COVID-19 concerns, graveside services were Tuesday, June 22, at Schofield Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Halfway. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.