Dorothy Welsh Fink, 94, of Bolivar peacefully departed this life on Saturday, June 26, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong resident of the Fair Play/Bolivar area.
Dorothy was born to Vernie and Earl Welsh on April 11, 1927. She met LaVerne Fink at the fair and married him on Aug. 17, 1946. They were happily married 66 years until LaVerne passed away in 2013. This marriage was blessed by the birth of two children, Richard Earl and Sharon Kay.
Dorothy worked at the garment factory in Bolivar for many years and supported LaVerne in multiple business ventures in the Bolivar area. Dorothy worked hard as a homemaker. Her home was always clean and her yard full of flowers. She definitely had a “green thumb,” and flowers and gardens flourished under her care. She was very fond of roses, peonies and red geraniums.
Dorothy always signed her cards Grandy and she was the definition of Grand. She had a heart as big as the universe. Dorothy did not like attention on herself but never forgot someone else’s birthday, and all kids were included at birthdays. Dorothy never forgot a holiday, she enjoyed sending cards, and her favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved wrapping gifts and was very detailed. Everything had to match, including the bows, and she was well known for her usage of scotch tape.
Dorothy installed many lifelong values in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren about love, hard work, honesty and respect for others.
Dorothy was preceded in death by husband LaVerne, her parents Vernie and Earl, one sister Evelyn Anderson, brother-in-law Oscar, son-in-law Larry and grandson Brian Sawyer.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Sharon Sawyer and Richard (Geraldine) Fink; grandchildren Ronda (Rob) Riden, Terri (Mike) Rash, Kevin (Kayla) Sawyer; great-grandchildren, Cody (Bailey) Rash, MaKayla Rash, Randy Riden, Wylee and Nora Sawyer; great-great-grandchildren, Riley and Rowdy Rash.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar. Services for Dorothy will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at the funeral home. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be pallbearers. Eternal resting place will be beside her husband in Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar.