Douglas M. Lockhart, 77, of Bolivar passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Citizens Memorial Hospital.
Doug was born on Oct. 24, 1942, in Polk County, the son of Loren L. and Beulah M. (Reed) Lockhart.
He married Norma Jo Havens on March 19, 1983, and they enjoyed over 36 years united in marriage. She survives.
He is also survived by three daughters, two sons, several grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private graveside memorial will be held.