Durward Lee Severns, 85, of Bolivar passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Colonial Springs Healthcare Center in Buffalo. He was born on Oct. 5, 1933, in Louisburg, the son of Chauncey and Lenora (Williams) Severns.
Throughout his life, Durward went by many nicknames. Affectionately called “Doodle” by his mother and wife Virginia, he also went by “Lee,” “Whitey,” and to those in Bolivar, “Dude.”
He married Virginia L. Sallee in July 1952. She preceded him in death in 2011. He later married Nancy Myers in April 2013.
Dude was preceded in death by his brother Jim (Pat) Severns of Texarkana, Texas, and is survived by his siblings, Ron (Kaye) Severns and Noretta (Gerald) Holt, and several nephews and nieces.
Dude leaves behind his wife, Nancy; five sons, Don (Beverly) Severns of Jacksonville Florida, Darrell (Ruth) Severns of Littleton, Colorado, Russell (Nancy) Severns of Loxahatchee, Florida, Richard Severns of Wright City and Douglas (Tammy) Severns of St. Charles; seven grandchildren, Sonya (James) Larson, Myhra (Jason) Severns-Jose, Lori (Brian) Bowman, Christopher Severns, Elijah Severns, Gage Severns and Kayla Severns, along with numerous great-grandchildren.
Durward was also preceded in death by his parents and late wife, Virginia.
Dude retired from McDonnell-Douglas (Boeing) in St. Louis in 1989 where he worked on the production of various military aircraft. He managed and coached for many years with Khoury League Baseball in Wentzville and was an active member in the Wentzville Christian Church.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. The funeral for Durward will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Butler Funeral Home. Burial will follow services at Oaklawn Cemetery in Buffalo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Dude to the Alzheimer’s Association.