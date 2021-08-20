Emanuel Miller, age 86, passed away on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Parkview Health Care Facility in Bolivar. He was the husband of Esther Miller. They shared 65 years of marriage together. Emanuel was born in Elkhart County, Indiana, on May 10, 1935, to Susie Hochstetler and Andrew Miller.
He was a retired contractor and prior to moving to Bolivar in 2011, he and his wife, Esther, raised exotic animals on a farm in Halfway. This farm provided many an exciting adventure for his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Ellen Miller; two brothers, Vernon and Chester Miller; and a son, Devon Miller.
Emanuel is survived by his wife, Esther, of Bolivar; his son Darrel (DeeDee) Miller of Trumann, Arkansas; two daughters, Carol (Mike) Cruise of Marshfield and Cindy (Jay) Young of Bolivar; a daughter-in-law, Diane (Barry) Collier of Springfield; 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to all the folks at Parkview Health Care Facility that had the opportunity to care for Emanuel. We appreciate your kindness to him during his stay. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon Society or charity of choice.
Services for Emanuel were Friday, Aug. 20, at Butler Funeral Home.