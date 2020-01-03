Ethel “June” (Rosenbaum) Garver passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Buffalo Prairie Care Center in Buffalo. She was born to Fred Olin and Laura “Maude” (Martin) Rosenbaum on June 7, 1924, in Stockton, Cedar County. June attended Excelsior Springs School and spent her early life in Cedar County.
June married Elton Turner on Feb. 21, 1941. Two children were born to this union, Patsy Darlene and Gene Edward. They later divorced, and in 1971, she married James Elton Garver at Warsaw.
They moved to Mindenmines and spent the remainder of their lives there. They raised Gene Andrew “Andy” Turner Garver, a grandson of June, and later adopted him.
June worked from an early age, helping elderly people. She also worked for the State of Kansas for 16 years in home health care. She retired at the age of 74 years.
June loved her flowers, gardening, birds, reading and cooking.
June was saved at a revival at Excelsior School at the age of 12 and attended Meadowside Baptist Church in Pittsburg, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Elton Turner, and second husband, James Garver; her son, Gene Edward Tuner; her parents; five brothers, Lewis, Dee, James, Ernest and Walter Rosenbaum; and her grandson/adopted son, Andrew Turner Garver.
Surviving her is a daughter, Patsy Turner Faulkner of Bolivar; three granddaughters, Shelli McVey (Kevin), Mitzi Poole and Wendee Garver (Ryan); eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren with another due in March; two sisters, Faye Thornton and Arleta Sha (Sam), and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
