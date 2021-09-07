Florence Geneva Pool Wilson peacefully left this world behind and entered Heaven's Glory on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the home of her daughter and surrounded by love.
Florence was born on Oct. 4, 1922, to Charles Parker and Clara Bell Straw Pool in Blackburn, Arkansas. She grew up in the hills of the Devils Den area. She had the honor of being one out of five living daughters of a Civil War veteran.
Florence was united in marriage to Harry O. Wilson on Jan. 1, 1946. To this union eight children were born, Jimmy, Bobby, Henry, Irene, Charlotte, Ronnie, Connie and Donnie.
Florence was saved as a young lady and spent her life glorifying God in her daily walk with Jesus. She was truly an example of a Proverbs 31 woman. She was a devoted member of Enon Missionary Baptist Church for over 70 years. She dearly loved her church and her church family.
Florence was a very dedicated homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother.
Second only to the Lord, her family was her life. She was the picture of true contentment; she dealt with whatever life threw at her with her unwavering faith. She showed unconditional love, kindness and genuine warmth to everyone. She had the purest heart, a naivety about her that was so precious, and she was so very humble. Not that she thought less about herself, but that she thought of herself less. She was a delight to her family and friends, with her amazing sense of humor and delightful joy. She was so much fun to tease; she was more fun than any toy her children ever had. She never knew how many she was feeding until we sat down at the table, and she could pull a meal together with a moment's notice; she loved feeding people. However, the biggest desire of her heart was that all her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews all be saved and in Church serving the Lord. She didn't want anyone missing on that great reunion day.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, a granddaughter, Sydney, a stepgrandson, Joe Garretson, five brothers, Raymond and James Booth, Charles, John and Garland Pool, and two sisters, Golda Booth Casey and Viola Booth Turney.
Florence is survived by one brother, Willam “Bill” Pool; five sons, Jim (Missy) Wilson, Bob (Pat) Wilson, Henry (Leanna) Wilson, Ronnie Wilson and Donnie (Susie) Wilson; three daughters, Irene Biellier, Charlotte DeBauche and Connie (Stacy) Sikes; 13 grandchildren, Melissa (Charlie) Choate, Paul (Julie) Wilson, Debby (Jeff) Chronister, Jim Wilson, Jeff (Shawna) Nelson, Summer (Josh) Wright, Dennis Wilson, Gabriel (Amanda) Cotton, April (Brandon) Raymond, Caleb (Dena) Wilson, Nikki Garretson, McKenzi (Kyle) Akers and Bailey (TJ) Bryant; 24 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
If you would like to make a memorial donation, it can be made to the Enon Missionary Baptist Church or to the Enon Cemetery.
Services were Friday, Sept. 3, and burial followed in Enon Cemetery in Wishart.