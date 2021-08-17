Frances “Shirl” Shirlene Kite, 82, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 15, 2021, at Cox Regional Medical Center in Springfield. She was the wife of Gene Kite. They shared 39 years together.
Shirl was born in Fresno, California, on Feb. 24, 1939, to Kay and Libby Terrel.
Shirl was a teacher at Vatterott College in Springfield for many years until she retired. She really enjoyed every one of her students that she taught with all her heart. Shirl enjoyed spending time with her stepchildren and grandchildren up at the river property camping, fishing and hunting near Bennett Springs. She enjoyed going to flea markets, playing the piano and guitar, researching family history and spending time with her great-grandchildren out at their farm in Buffalo. Shirl will be remembered for her sweet smile and gentle heart as she was such a giving lady to everyone.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kay and Libby Terrel, and her brothers and sisters. Shirl is survived by her husband, Gene Kite; stepchildren Jeff and Linda Kite of Halfway, Theresa and Stephen Bowers of Bolivar, Loretta and Robert Meredith of Pleasant Hope; grandchildren Dustin Piper, Matthew Piper, Courtney Timmerman, Jared Kite, Bethany Kite, Clara Sikes, Emily Sikes, Samantha Bowers; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be planned at a later date.