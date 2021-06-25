Ella Freda Dickey was born on Oct. 20, 1930, in Tunas. Freda died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Bolivar.
Freda was born to Ellis and Rosa Dickey. Freda attended school at Tunas until the 11th grade, when she married Melvin Glor. To this marriage, four children were born, Larry, Bobby, Greg and Alan.
In 1965, Freda moved to Bolivar, and in 1967 Freda married Kenneth Campbell and soon after a daughter, Julie, was born.
Freda was a member of First Baptist Church of Bolivar for many years.
Freda was a loving mother and grandmother. She didn’t know the word “no” when it came to her family. Freda was famous for her ability to cook and bake, most of the time without the aid of a cookbook or measuring devices. She loved flowers and taking care of her yard. She planted flowers and trees every year and took care of her yard until she was 88 years old.
Freda didn’t take a lot of big vacations, but every summer she would take her kids to Lake Tapawingo in Blue Springs for a week. Her sister, Juanita, was very gracious and hosted the family every year and it was always a lot of fun. In 1978, Freda, Greg, Alan and Julie visited the Rocky Mountains in New Mexico and Colorado. Then in 1987, she and Greg visited Alan and Janet in Germany and toured Western Europe.
Freda worked at Teters Floral Products as a floral designer for 15 years. Then around 1978, she went to work for Litton Industries in Springfield. She worked there for 19 years until she retired. After she retired, she got bored and worked at Norma’s restaurant for another five years.
Freda was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Rosa Dickey, and her son Bobby Glor. She is survived by her sons, Alan Glor and wife Janet, Larry Glor and wife Sandy, Greg Glor and his special friend Dana Harper; her daughter, Julie Sexton; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services for Freda were Friday, June 25, at Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar.