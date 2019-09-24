Gary Cotton, 71, of Bolivar passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at his home.
Gary was born June 13, 1948, in Texas, the son of Carl R. “Bob” Cotton and Della Jo Callahan Cotton.
He was united in marriage to Gail Mauk on July 3, 1998, in Merriam Woods.
Gary is remembered as a man who found the most pleasure in the simpler things of life. A nature lover, he bragged about living 3 miles outside of town in the country, where he tended to his vegetable garden. His love of nature extended to animals, as well. Gary loved the company of his dog and a deaf cat he had raised.
He also loved racing, most especially the National Hot Rod Association.
However, more than racing, and even more than nature, Gary loved his family and spending time with his grandkids. It was one of life’s simplest pleasures that gave him the greatest joy. He will forever be loved as a husband, dad and papa.
Gary is survived by his loving wife; one daughter, Ayla of St. James; Landon, Kaligha, and 10 other grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bruce Cotton of Bolivar and Bobby Cotton of Parsons, Kansas; and one special granddaughter whom he raised as his own, Cryssia.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation was Monday, Sept. 23, at Butler Funeral Home. Cremation rites were accorded following the visitation.
Memorials may be made in Gary’s honor to the American Cancer Society.