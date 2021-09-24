Gary Gene Rushing passed away quietly at his home in Halfway on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, surrounded by his family. Gary was born in Oklahoma City to parents Charles and Ima Jean on Sept. 8, 1955.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carla Lockhart Rushing; children, Joseph and wife Iris, Joshua and wife Chenice and Lindsey; grandchildren, Quintin, Clayton and wife Havannah, Hezekiah, Aaliyah and husband Gus, Amelia, William, Joselyn, Isaac, Thomas and Raydin; and great-grandson Liam. Gary also leaves behind his father Charles, sister Cheryl and brother Jerry. Gary was preceded in death by his mother Ima Jean.
His family draws great comfort from their faith that they will see Gary again in perfect health after the resurrection in paradise on Earth, promised by our creator Jehovah God. Psalm 37:11, 29.