Gary Hargis, 69, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Bolivar.
He was the husband of Phyllis Hargis. They shared 46 years of marriage together.
Gary was born in Joplin on Feb. 4, 1950, to Lewis Hargis and Stella Piper Hargis.
He was employed at Vaught Aircraft as a machinist for 28 years, and he was also a member of UAW for 28 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and bowling on a league with his wife.
Gary will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of the outdoors and the love he had for his family.
He was preceded in death by mother Stella Piper Hargis, father Lewis Hargis and brother-in-law John Schmuck.
Gary is survived by his wife, Phyllis; sister Carol Schmuck; children Cassandra Fredrickson and husband Mike, Chris Hargis and wife Sarah, and Connie Burns and husband Tommy; grandchildren Jessica Clayton, Jeni Smith, Mikaela Ruble, Jacob Harris, Samantha Burns, Noah Fredrickson, Felicity Harris, Ben Burns, Caleb Fredrickson, Clyde Hargis, Stella Hargis, Natalie Fredrickson and Camden Burns; seven great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and loved ones.
Donations may be made in his name to the Williams Syndrome Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Services for Gary Hargis were Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar.