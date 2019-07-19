Gary Hartle Wilson, 77, of Dunnegan passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Gary was born May 14, 1942, to Hartle and Margaret Wilson in Clinton.
Gary was raised in the Kansas City area and was a true city boy until he met the love of his life, Julia. The two would marry in 1961 and eventually settle down at their home in Dunnegan.
Gary served in several different types of jobs over the years but was a proud retiree of the Department of Transportation.
After retiring, he was also very proud to be a part of the Dunnegan Rural Fire Department for 16 years, where he served as chief.
Although a true city boy, Gary came to find a deep love in farming. He enjoyed working on the land that he and Julia called home for 50 years.
Gary also greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, whether it was sitting by the pond fishing or watching his beloved Kansas City Chiefs. He always wore a smile on his face and was kind and gracious to everyone he met. He will be dearly missed.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Hartle and Margaret Wilson, as well as his grandson Jason Wilson and his siblings Larry Wilson, Kenny Wilson and Glenda Sue Wilson.
Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Julia Proctor Wilson, as well as his children Gary Lee Wilson and wife Ruth, Brenda Kay Bayer and husband Berry Lord, along with 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services for Gary will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service, at 2, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Dunnegan Cemetery, Dunnegan.