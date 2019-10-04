Gary Stewart, a longtime resident of Bolivar, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1 after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Bolivar to Noel and Wave Stewart on Dec. 11, 1935.
Gary spent most of his childhood in Bolivar and graduated from Bolivar High School in 1953.
He attended then-Southwest Missouri State College, where he majored in architect design. He was quite active there, joining the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity, was on the cheerleading squad, participated in several musicals and was a cadet in the ROTC program.
Most importantly, however, he met the person he would always refer to as “the love of my life,” Sally Day. After graduating, they were married Aug. 24, 1957.
They moved to New Jersey, where Gary was a member of the U.S. Army Signal Corps. After completing his service, they returned to the Midwest and lived in Illinois for several years before moving to Bolivar.
Gary worked at Commerce Bank for over 30 years.
He and Sally raised three daughters, Stacy, Kelly and Christy.
He was a member of the First Christian Church, where he sang in the choir. He was also an avid golfer.
Following his retirement, he and Sally spent winters in Tucson, Arizona, and the summers at their lake house on Pomme de Terre Lake.
Gary attended the United Methodist church in Tucson, where he was a member of the men’s vocal group. While in Arizona, he enjoyed playing golf and being tour guide to his many Bolivar friend who came to visit.
Gary is survived by four grandchildren, Shannon, Kelsey, Stephen and Stewart Kennedy, niece Julie Viger and husband Dennis, nephew Jerry Lawrence and wife Brenda, niece Valerie Lawrence and her partner Stephanie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally, brother-in-law Donald Day, sister-in-law Margaret Lawrence and her husband Bob and niece Lisa Lawrence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.
Services for Gary Stewart will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.