George B. Glendenning, 91, of Pleasant Hope passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, after his health failed from complications after his second Covid vaccine. He passed away peacefully with family at his side.
He was born to Frank and Mae Glendenning on June 11, 1930, in Aurora. He moved to Bolivar and grew up there. George graduated from Bolivar High School and chose the trade of electrician following in his father’s footsteps. He later married Marlene in 1958.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Mary; brothers Bud and Ralph; daughter Traci and her two children; one grandson and one great-granddaughter.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene; two daughters, Toni and Terri; four sons, Dale, Doug, Tim and Joe; one stepdaughter, Berniece; their families, including grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; siblings Jack and Olive.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel, 5234 W. State Hwy EE, Springfield, with a graveside service to follow at Mt. Gilead in Bolivar at 3 p.m.