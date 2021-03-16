George Joseph Prudhomme III, age 77, a resident of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021.
He graduated McGill Institute in 1961 and Springhill College in 1965. He was the former owner of Bancroft Enterprises, where he retired. He was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Mobile and a volunteer at Christ the King Catholic School during his children’s tenure.
Mr. Prudhomme was a U.S. Naval officer, an avid fisherman, golfer and a devoted Alabama Sports fan. He had an infectious smile and made everyone feel like they were family.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Divin Prudhomme of Fairhope; son Jeffrey Scott Prudhomme; daughter Jennifer Olmstead (Kevin) of Fairhope; three beautiful grandsons, Brandon Prudhomme of Tifton, Georgia, Ethan and Elijah Olmstead of Fairhope; brother John C. Prudhomme (Kathy) of Pensacola, Florida; sister Kathy Baldridge of Mobile; many relatives and friends.
A mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18, with visitation beginning at 10:30 and rosary at 11:15, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Fairhope, Alabama.
Interment will follow at Alabama State Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans.