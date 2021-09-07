Geraldine “Gerry” Lillian Lober, 99, of Raymore passed away on Aug. 18, 2021, at the Foxwood Springs Health Care Center.
She was born Sept. 30, 1921, in Olathe, Kansas, to Bert Spencer and Lillian Musselman Spencer. Due to the passing of her mother shortly after her birth, she was raised by her maternal grandparents, Robert Joseph Musselman and Nellie Nawgel Musselman. Gerry graduated from St. John Memorial High School in Olathe.
Gerry was united in marriage to Bernard William Lober on Sept. 26, 1947, in Kansas City. She lived in the Kansas City area until her retirement from Ben Franklin in 1976. At that time she and Bernard moved to rural Polk County, and then to Bolivar in 1978. While in Bolivar, Gerry was an active member in the Over 50 Club and a member of First Baptist Church. In 2000, she moved back to the Kansas City area to be near family.
Gerry was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed doing a variety of crafts, singing, working jigsaw puzzles and reading.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard W. Lober; her son Steven W. Lober; her daughter-in-law Karen S. Lober; her great-granddaughter Emilyn K. Basnett; and her three brothers.
Gerry is survived by her son Greg Lober and wife Donna of Liberty; daughter Sandy Rix of Raymore; daughter-in-law Linda Lober of Pittsburg; granddaughters Missy Basnett (Dan) of Taichung, Taiwan, Kari (Marlen) McCoy of Kansas City, Angela (Daniel) Smith of Ferrelview; grandson Jeff Rix of Austin, Texas; and great-grandchildren Dalton Basnett, Gracen Basnett, Miles McCoy, Karli McCoy, Cayden Rix, Easton Rix and Paxton Rix.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.