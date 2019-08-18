Harold “Duane” Williams, 77, of Bolivar passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Charles.
Duane was born June 19, 1942, to William “Harold” Williams and Dorothy Jean Tuttle Williams in Waverly, Kansas.
He married the love of his life, Wilma Jo Courtney, on Dec. 22, 1963. They shared 55 years together, and to this union two children were born, Teresa and Tim.
Duane was a man of character and fostered community. He served The Lord and provided for his family with devotion and dedication.
He moved his family to Bolivar in 1972 and assumed the executive financial leadership role at Teters Floral Products. He also served the Bolivar R-1 School District for 15 years as a school board member. Upon retirement, he found his calling to work with the Salvation Army Food Pantry.
Most notably, however, was Duane’s calling of discipleship through prayer. The Bolivar United Methodist church and Show Me The Way Emmaus communities witnessed and experienced Duane’s reverence for God and the power of prayer for healing and answers. He touched many individual lives through this act. Duane will be dearly missed as a prayer warrior. As a friend eloquently put, who amongst us will fill those shoes?
Duane was preceded in death by his parents: Harold and Dorothy Williams, as well as a brother, Steven “Dwight” Williams.
Duane is survived by his loving wife, Wilma, and his children, Teresa James and husband Jim of Boston, Massachusetts and Tim Williams and wife Tricia Ackerman of Wentzville; his grandchildren, Courtney James, Joseph Williams, Emily Williams, Jacob Ackerman, Rachael Ackerman; a brother, William “Douglas” Williams and wife Donna of Waverly, Kansas; a nephew, Darin and wife Nancy of Waverly, Kansas; a niece, Denise Lott, husband Nathan and three children of Mint Hill, North Carolina.
Memorial contributions can be made in Duane's honor to Show Me the Way, 302 Cross St., Sarcoxie MO 64862; Walk to Emmaus at The Upper Room, PO Box 340004, Nashville, TN 37203; or to the Bolivar United Methodist church.
Visitation for Duane will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the United Methodist church, Bolivar. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar.