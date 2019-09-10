Mrs. Harriet June Gedstad, 89, of Bolivar passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in her home.
She was born on June 18, 1930, at home in Tyler, Minnesota, to Harry and Marie Ellgen, who preceded her in death.
Harriet Ellgen married Don Gedstad, who preceded her in death, at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 19, 1949. The marriage produced three sons, Brian L. Gedstad, now deceased, Mark E. Gedstad, Quincey, Illinois, and Scott A. Gedstad, Dadeville; two grandsons in Quincey, Illinois; and one sister Fern also survives her.
Harriet worked as a department store office worker for six years. Then, as the children arrived, she became a stay-at-home mom, raising the boys with her husband Don.
Don, Harriet and the boys moved numerous times in the Midwestern area during the 30 years Don was employed by Amoco Oil Co.
Upon retirement in 1985, Don and Harriet moved to the Lake Pomme de Terre area, where they resided until the ice storm in 2007, and then moved into Bolivar at the Parkview independent living housing, where they lived until their passing.
According to Harriet’s wishes, her body will be cremated, and the family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
