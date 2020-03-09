Harry W. Underwood was born Dec. 17, 1928, in Kansas City. He passed away March 3, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon.
Harry joined the U.S.M.C. in 1948 and fought in the Korean War until his discharge in 1952. He was a decorated hero, fighting at the battle of Changyong Reservoir and Hill 48, better known as Pork Chop Hill.
What we would like everyone to remember about Harry was his love of life and his faith.
Harry was a world traveler. He traveled to Australia and Europe frequently and he liked small hometown diners. He traveled to almost every place in America. Most of all, he lived a full happy life filled with laughter and happiness. He lived his life with a positive attitude everyday.
He was an avid sports fan and one of the first season ticket holders to the Chiefs and a member of the Mizzou Tigers Club. Harry loved jazz music, camping, fishing and anything else outdoors. Harry was preceded in death by his mother, Mahala, and father, Harry, and a son, Mark Underwood.
He leaves behind a daughter, Michelle Derby and son-in-law Fred Derby of Bolivar; a sister, Donna Jaquier of Houston, Texas; and a niece, nephews, extended family and many friends.
We will miss you Harry, but you no longer suffer and are healed in the image of the Lord. Amen!
Arrangements for Harry will be made by Butler Funeral Home.