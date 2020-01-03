J. Paul Keith of Bolivar passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at the age of 93 years, six months and 10 days.
Paul was born June 22, 1926, in Goodson to Jim and Jennie Jones Keith. On March 7, 1944, he was united in marriage to Effie Medlock and to this union three daughters were born.
Paul served his nation honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII in France and in Germany as a staff sergeant in the infantry.
He was a lifelong farmer and trucker in the Goodson community. He served on the Halfway R-3 school board. He was a member of the Goodson Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Jennie Keith; stepmother, Mabel Keith; sisters, Ruth Jump, Jane Dryer, Dora Andrews, Frances Harris, Charlene Hood and Ella Mae Vest; brothers, Robert Keith and David Keith; daughter, Suzi Johnson; granddaughters, Stephanie Freeland and Jenni Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Effie Keith; daughters, Jeannette (Bill) Freeman and Charlotte (Joe) Freeland; son-in-law, David Johnson; sisters, Barbara Voris and Lena Kintz; brother, Joe Ben Keith; grandchildren, Jennifer (George) Hammons, Krista Gray, Jeremy Hegle, J.R. (Stacy) Freeland, Kelly (Casey) Freeland, Cody (John) Murphy; 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, at Pitts Chapel, Bolivar, with Bro. Jack Brakebill and Bro. Mike McCurry officiating.
Committal prayer and interment with full military honors will be at the Payne Cemetery.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Payne Cemetery.