On Thursday, July 1, 2021, Jacob Lee Bumgarner, at the age of 16, went to be with the Lord after a two-month journey of brain cancer. Jacob is survived by his parents Jeff and Ginger Bumgarner, his two older brothers, Johnathon and Joshua Bumgarner, and many grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Jacob was born on May 25, 2005, in Springfield. He was raised in Morrisville and was the youngest of three boys. This spring, Jacob finished his sophomore year at Marion C. Early, where many lovingly referred to him as “Fred.” He received this nickname when he showed up to baseball practice in elementary and there happened to be another Jacob on the team. The coach began calling him Fred and it stuck! Fred was loved by many teachers, coaches and classmates within the community.
Jacob loved to play basketball. He wore #4 on his MCE jersey and was a huge fan of the Golden State Warriors NBA team. He loved playing basketball with his teammates, spending time with his family, and hanging out with friends.
In Jacob’s 16 short years, he brought joy and laughter to many people. He enjoyed making people smile and could fill a room with laughter. Jacob was saved at an early age and attended Morrisville Assembly of God with his family. He was an active part of MAG Youth and loved to serve. He had a huge heart for children and could always be found entertaining kids or serving in the children’s department.
Jacob will be missed by so many, and his family would like to say thank you to their church family and the entire community of Morrisville for their continued prayers and support during this difficult time.
“Blessed be the Lord, who bears our burden day by day, The God who is our salvation!”
Psalms 68:19 AMP
Visitation for Jacob will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar.
Services for Jacob will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, at Marion C. Early High School, Morrisville.
Burial will follow at Roberson Prairie Cemetery.