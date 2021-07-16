James Fraser Lodge from Green Cove Springs, Florida, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on June 29, 2021. Born in Springfield on May 25, 1926, to the late Vivian Keiser Lodge and George William Lodge, he was a graduate of Bolivar High School and Drury College. He also attended officers training school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, did graduate work at the University of Alabama and served in the United States Marine Corps during WWII.
Sincerely beloved by all who knew him, he will be remembered by his ready smile and loving and peaceful nature.
Jim was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman. Both Jim and Alice resided in Bolivar from 1976 to 1995 when they retired and moved to Magnolia Point Golf and Country Club in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 68 years, Alice June Bruninga Lodge, Green Cove Springs, Florida; his four children, Terry Lodge Danielson, (Russ), West Linn, Oregon, J. Michael Lodge (Ruth), Orange Park, Florida, George Lodge (Cindy), Mineral, Virginia, and Andy Lodge (Wende), Jacksonville, Florida; nine grandchildren and one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vivian Keiser Lodge, and father, George William Lodge Sr., his brother, George W. Lodge II, and two sisters, Louise Lodge Newland and Jane Lodge Bryant.