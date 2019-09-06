ames Bruce “Jim” Kelly, 60, of DeWitt, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home.
He was born Feb. 6, 1959, in Springfield to Clifford Raymond Kelly and Mary Kathryn Eagleburger Kelly.
Jim grew up on the family farm at Polk. He attended all 12 grades at Bolivar High School, graduating in 1977.
He then moved to Pleasant Hope, where he was a truck driver and farmer.
In 2010, he moved to DeWitt, Nebraska, where he continued his trucking career.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mary Kathryn Kelly.
Survivors include his son, Christopher and wife Elizabeth Kelly of Springfield; a sister Trudie Kelly, Nixa; stepgrandchildren Michael Newsom, Amanda Newsom and Madison Johnson, and a stepgreat-grandchild, Olive Moore, all of Springfield; a special cousin, Shannon Kelly; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, with a celebration of life following immediately at 10 at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s memory to the Fair Haven Children’s Home, 3132 N Fair Haven Loop, Strafford.