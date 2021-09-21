James Lee Henry, 71, of Stockton passed away on Friday evening, Sept. 17, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born in Clinton on Dec. 16, 1949, to James Lloyd Henry and Jessalee Marcheta Henry.
On June 11, 1974, James married his lifelong friend, Anita Louise Allcock. To this union, four children were born, Rebecca, Juanita, Margaret and Janet.
At a young age, James attended culinary school, allowing him to further his passion for food and cooking. Throughout the years, James would always welcome relatives, friends and sometimes strangers to his table to take part in his hospitality.
For many years, James provided transportation for multiple Amish communities and became well known across the country for his willingness to drive great distances to help members of their community travel for work, reunite with family, attend special occasions and funeral services, as well as other functions.
James enjoyed traveling and took many trips with his family to different destinations across the United States.
James was preceded in death by his parents James and Jessalee Henry; his brother John Henry; and one great-grandchild, Wyatt Williams Bailey.
He is survived by his four daughters, Rebecca (Michael) Smallwood, Juanita (Paul) Beachy, Margaret (Manuel) Alba and Janet Henry; 13 grandchildren, James, Ashley, Kimberly, Cortney, Amber, Jessalie, Seth, Elizabeth, Jacob, Landon, Jordan, Joshua and Liam; along with six great-grandchildren, several nieces and a nephew; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A visitation for James was Monday, Sept. 20, at Humansville Christian Church in Humansville.
Services were under the care and direction of Butler Funeral Home of Humansville.